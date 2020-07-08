Cricket fans all over the world rejoiced, were excited and perhaps also a little disheartened as international cricket return back into action after a gap of 117 days although under different and abnormal circumstances. Fans were also joined by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting who was delighted in getting to watch some live action yet again after a wait of over three months. But fans would also be little disappointed with the rain Gods as light showers not only delayed the start but has interrupted and forced play to be called-off already twice in the first two sessions. ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020: England and West Indies Players Take a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement.

Many took to Twitter to express their joy and delight in having the chance to watch live cricket matches yet again after going over three months without one. The England vs West Indies Test at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton is the first international cricket match since Australia played New Zealand back on March 12. Dominic Sibley Trolled Mercilessly For the Getting Out on A Duck During ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020 (Watch Video).

Ricky Ponting Reacts As Test Cricket Returns to Action

How good is it to have Test cricket back! #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 8, 2020

That Day Has Finally Come!

Fans After Cricket Resumption

Great to Have Cricket Back

Fans Excited For Cricket's Return

Live-Action After a Long Time

Goosebumps As Cricket Action Resumes

This gives me goosebumps, even though it is just the toss! Sanitize those hands, Ben Stokes! :D#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/7tkJn40xzh — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 8, 2020

How to Find Out if Cricket Has Resumed

117 Days Later Here We Are

Fans Once Cricket Action Restarts

This Test match is also the first that is being played in a bio-secure bubble and with players maintaining social distancing. Take a look at some fan reactions as cricket returned to action.

Meanwhile, hosts England have opted to bat first and are currently batting on 8/1 having lost Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck in the second over. Frequent rain disruptions mean only eight overs have been played so far with the opening session called-off due to rain. England and West Indies are facing each other in a three-Test series with the second and third Test matches to be played at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

