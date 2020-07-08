So with cricket making a comeback after a long gap of 117 days, we had England playing against West Indies in the first game. Ben Stokes’ team won the toss at Southampton and elected to bat first. Now the hosts lost their first wicket within the first three overs the Three Lions in the form of Dominic Sibley. The opener made way into the pavilion for the score of a duck. Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens and they trolled Sibley mercilessly for the same. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

Talking about the delivery, it was Shannon Gabriel who was handling the bowling attack and he bowled outside off. The batsman left the delivery and much to his horror, the delivery disturbed the furniture. The batsman made way into the pavilion for the score of a duck. Post this, Sibley was trolled mercilessly for the way he got out on. You can check out the video and the tweets below:

Video

Bowled on the angle - Gabriel cleans out Sibley for a duck! England 0-1 after 10 balls! #EngvWI Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket now or follow here: https://t.co/ZUqX1InU7t pic.twitter.com/BZK5hSy9nl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Reactions

How can you leave the straight ones from Gabriel??? Seems like a new school boy on the crease, he is serial killer — Saif (@snorrlacks) July 8, 2020

Stumps written Raise The Bat, Dom did just that. — wish me well (@SaneleBakumeni) July 8, 2020

Somethings never change — Gary Ormiston (@GaryOrmiston1) July 8, 2020

Welcome back cricket. No crowd, wonky cameras and England still can't bat. 🙄 — Nicholas Smith (@NdsNick74) July 8, 2020

Talking about the match, the play is stopped currently due to the heavy shower playing a spoilt sport. The teams and the netizens are also quite frustrated with the same. As of now, only 25 balls have been bowled in the game and the play has already been interrupted twice. England scoreboard read 3/1 in 4.1 overs.

