Members of the England men’s and women’s cricket teams were involved in a heated online argument over a tweet from Alexandra Hartley following the men team’s loss to India in the day-night Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days falling 2-1 behind in the four-match series. Joe Root’s men have also been knocked out from the contention of the ICC World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli Speaks Gujarati, Praises Axar Patel After India Beats England; Says ‘Aye Bapu Thaari Bowling Kamal Chhe’.

England capitulated for 81 runs in the second innings, their lowest ever Test score against India, after initially bundling for 112 in the first. India then chased down the 49-target in 7.4 overs to finish the match inside two days making this shortest Test – in terms of balls – since the Second World War. The Test finished just hours before England Women’s second ODI match against New Zealand Women. Wasim Jaffer Trolls Kevin Pietersen With a Hilarious Meme After Former English Batsman Lashes Out at the Pitch in Motera.

Alexandra Hartley' Cheeky Tweet

Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Catch them on @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

It prompted Hartley to invite fans watching the IND vs ENG Test match to come and watch the England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI clash. "Nice of the England boys to get this Test match finished just before England Women play tonight,” Hartley, who is not part of the England Women squad for the limited-overs tour of New Zealand, cheekily said in a tweet.

Her tweet, however, did not go down well with the members of the England men’s cricket team. Opening batsman Rory Burns, who was dropped from England’s squad for the third Test against India, responded to Hartley questioning her post under the circumstances. "Very disappointing attitude considering all the "boys" do to support the women's game,” wrote the England opening batsman.

Rory Burns Did Not Take The Tweet Well

Burns later deleted the tweet perhaps after noting the cheeky nature of Hartley’s post. James Anderson and Ben Stokes had also liked his post before the tweet was eventually deleted.

Another England cricketer Ben Duckett, who represented England in four Tests, three ODIs and one T20I match, also responded to Hartley’s tweet and called the post ‘average’. “Don’t think any of the men’s team would be ‘clapping emojis’ if the women lost,” he said in his tweet. Duckett, unlike Burns, has not deleted his post.

Ben Duckett Calls the Post Average

Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” if the women lost. https://t.co/4dgW7NMEeM — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021

Hartley also later attempted to calm down the situation and clear the air about the misunderstanding. "Think it's been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all Test match fans,” she clarified in another post.

Alex Hartley Later Clarified

Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans pic.twitter.com/NIJU8QM2Xi — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

While the men’s team were decimated by India within two days, the women’s cricket team beat New Zealand Women by seven wickets in the second ODI match to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. England and New Zealand Women are set to meet in the third ODI on Sunday.

