Last evening after India beat England by 10 wickets in the second Test, Hardik Pandya donned the hat of an anchor for BCCI’s official social media channel. Pandya went on to interview Axar Patel for his performance as he scalped six wickets in the first innings and then grabbed a fifer in the second innings. With this, he played a vital role in India sealing a 2-1 win in the four-match series. Thus, Patel was being interviewed by Pandya. This is when the Indian cricket captain gatecrashed the interview and praised the spinner in Gujarati. Wasim Jaffer Trolls Kevin Pietersen With a Hilarious Meme After Former English Batsman Lashes Out at the Pitch in Motera.

He was heard saying, “Aye bapu thaari bowling kamal chhe,” which translates to your bowling was fantastic. No sooner he said that. the local boys were left in splits. The video was shared by the official channel of the BCCI and in the caption, they said that Virat Kohli gave a special appearance. Axar Patel was made the Man of the Match for his performance.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet shared by the BCCI.

Talking about the Indian team and the home team now stands on 2-1. England has been ousted from the World Test Championship 2021. India will next play the fourth and the last Test match on March 4, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).