India scripted history as they won the third Test match against England in a couple of days. Virat Kohli's men won the game by 10 wickets. But since the start of the match, there has been a lot of buzz around the pitch at the Motera. Several players including Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh and others said that the pitch was not good enough for Test cricket. Kevin Pietersen also joined the bandwagon and posted a tweet on social media where he said that he does not wish to see a wicket like this again. Wasim Jaffer who obviously read the tweet posted a hilarious meme as a response to the post. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel & Other Members of Team India React After A Comprehensive Win Over England in 3rd Test 2021 (Check Reactions).

Talking about the game, the Indian team had lost the toss and England had opted to bat. In the first innings, we had Axar Patel who scalped six wickets in the first innings and Ravi Ashsiwn got three and bundled out Joe Root and men on the score of 112 runs. In response to this, India scored 145 runs with Rohit Sharma scoring 66 runs. In the second innings England got all out on 81 runs and they could only set a target of 49 runs for the home team. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did the job for India. Post this Kevin posted a tweet in Hindi and lashed out at the wicket.

Jaffer came up with a hilarious response:

India will now play the next Test match against England on March 4 where they will be looking forward to sealing the series by 3-1. The visiting team has already been ousted from the World Test Championship 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).