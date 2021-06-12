After bowling out England for 303 runs, New Zealand at close of play on day two are 229 for three. Thanks to half-centuries by Devon Conway and Will Young New Zealand are in a good position. Play was called off soon after Daniel Lawrence dismissed Young on an individual score of 82, thus ending his and Ross Taylor’s stand of 92 runs for the third wicket. Taylor is unbeaten on 46. WTC Final 2021: Indian Pacer Mohammed Shami Says ‘Need To Put in More Than 100% Effort To Win the World Test Championship’.

England began the day on 258 for seven and then were bowled out with Mark Wood scoring 41 runs. The hosts then found the success with the ball early as Stuart Broad removed Tom Latham in the sixth over. Conway and Young then added 122 runs for the second wicket to help Kiwis take control. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights from day two:

# Devon Conway scored his first Test half-century.

# Will Young registered his maiden Test half-century.

# Daniel Lawrence picked his maiden Test wicket.

# Stuart Broad has now second-most ducks (37) as a batsman in Tests.

After Conway’s dismissal, New Zealand found another able partnership in form of Young and Taylor. Conway, who has had an impressive start to his Test career, scored 80 runs. New Zealand now trail by 74 runs.

