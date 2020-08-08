England have begun their response and so far Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns have done well. Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi started the proceedings for Pakistan.
So, Pakistan tail added valuable 32 runs this morning with Yasir Shah playing few good shots. England need 277 runs to win, this is going to be an interesting chase. The total is getable and defendable as well. Do join us back for England's response.
OUT! That's the end of Pakistan's innings. Jofra Archer bowls Naseem Shah. First wicket in this innings for Archer. Meanwhile, Pakistan have set England 277 runs to win. Naseem Shah b Jofra Archer 4(3)
OUT! Yasir Shah is caught behind while looking to go for a slog. Nonetheless, he has done his job and added some important runs already this morning. Yasir Shah c Buttler b Broad 33(24)
The sun is out in Manchester which is a piece of good news for all cricketing fans around the world as they gear up for yet another exciting day of Test cricket. England will be looking to bowl out Pakistan as quickly as possible on the penultimate day.
Morning all ... No surprise the sun is shining in Manchester ... think we are in for a classic today ... think headingley 19 !!!! #ENGvPAK— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 8, 2020
Welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The visitors held a 244 run lead after being 137/8 at Stumps on Day 3. The hosts have crawled back into the game due to brilliant bowling performance and will be looking to build on that.
The action between England and Pakistan resumes on Day 4 of the first Test at Old Trafford Stadium on August 8, 2020 (Saturday). The hosts are back into the game from the unlikeliest of positions thanks to their bowlers as they dismissed eight Pakistani batsmen in just over one session. The visitors currently lead by 244 runs after the end of Day 3 and will be hoping to stretch the lead even further. So as the match heads into its penultimate day, here is the live score updates and commentary of Day 4. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 4 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.
After disappointing batting performance, England conceded 107-run lead after the end of their innings but it is their pacers who have brought them back right into the game. Seven wickets in the final session on Day 3, has the visitors struggling at 137/8. And with two full days of cricket still left to be played, the match will surely have a winner. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights, 1st Test 2020 Day 3.
Pakistan might be in pole position given the lead and the way the pitch will behave on the final two days but England can never be counted out. Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan will play a crucial role for the visitors on the final two days of the game as they look to get their first international win post lockdown.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah