The action between England and Pakistan resumes on Day 4 of the first Test at Old Trafford Stadium on August 8, 2020 (Saturday). The hosts are back into the game from the unlikeliest of positions thanks to their bowlers as they dismissed eight Pakistani batsmen in just over one session. The visitors currently lead by 244 runs after the end of Day 3 and will be hoping to stretch the lead even further. So as the match heads into its penultimate day, here is the live score updates and commentary of Day 4. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 4 on Sony Six, PTV Sports.

After disappointing batting performance, England conceded 107-run lead after the end of their innings but it is their pacers who have brought them back right into the game. Seven wickets in the final session on Day 3, has the visitors struggling at 137/8. And with two full days of cricket still left to be played, the match will surely have a winner. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights, 1st Test 2020 Day 3.

Pakistan might be in pole position given the lead and the way the pitch will behave on the final two days but England can never be counted out. Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan will play a crucial role for the visitors on the final two days of the game as they look to get their first international win post lockdown.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah