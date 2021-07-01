England and Sri Lanka will face each other in the second One-Day International of the three-game series. The ENG vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 clash will be played at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London on July 01, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides have different objectives but will be aiming to record a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka To Be Sent Back to Sri Lanka from England following Bio-Bubble Breach.

Sri Lanka were outplayed in the first ODI by England and have to deal with a number of off-field problems to deal with as Niroshan Dickewella, Kusal Mednis and Danushka Gunathalika were sent home after breaking the bio-bubble rules. However, the Kusal Perera side will be aiming to get themselves back in the series with a win while England will be looking to seal the series by recording a victory.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played at Kennington Oval Stadium in London. The game is scheduled to be held on July 01, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on Sony Six. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Sri Lanka series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match online for fans in India.

