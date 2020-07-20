Day 4 of the 2nd Test between England and West Indies was a crucial one as it could have possibly decided the outcome of the game. And on Stumps, the visitors will be happier of the two sides as they have managed to survive and English onslaught to avoid the follow on. This gives them a good chance to draw the game and keep their series lead intact. At end of today’s play, the score stands at ENG 37/2 in 8 overs with the hosts having a 219-run lead. ENG vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: Live Score Updates.

Alzarri Joseph played well as a night-watchman and half-centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase helped West Indies a great deal on the day. The visitors looked poised for a much higher score, but Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes' brilliance post-Tea and a late implosion restricted them to 287/10 and gave England a 182-run first-inning lead. Here are the stats highlights from Day 4.

Kraigg Brathwaite registered his 19th Test Half-Century

Roston Chase scored his eighth Half-Century in Test cricket.

Shamarh Brooks played a crucial inning, registering his second Test fifty

Dominic Sibley became the first player to break the ‘No Saliva’ rule in cricket post lockdown

Stuart Broad took three wickets post-Tea, finishing with the figures of 3/66

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes opened the 2nd innings for hosts, this was the first time since 1953/54 that openers from first innings did not open in the second innings for England

England have work to do if they want to win the game and the series. Questions will surely be raised over the Three Lions approach when they came out to bat in the first innings. After batting for almost two full days, they managed just 469 runs. The slow run-rate and rain washout might prove to be the host’s downfall in this clash but an entire day of play is left and anything is possible in cricket.

