England Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: England Women and Indian Women will clash in the third and final of a three game ODI series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-street. Both the sides have won a game each so far and this is the deciding contest. Indian put in a commanding performance in the opening match, chasing a score of 259 with ease. Their batting however led them down in the second game as England clawed their way back in a rain curtailed contest. It has been a series producing quality moments and expect it to continue this evening as well. England W versus India W 3rd ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs England Women Match in Chester-le-Street.

Smiti Mandhana is a key player for India and her ability to tackle the bowlers in the powerplays takes the pressure off the middle order batters. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur will need to play the anchor role in the middle overs with Jemimah Rodriguez and Richa Ghosh will need to chip in with their contribution as well. In terms of bowling, Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Goud will be the key wicket takers.

Hosts England will count on openers Amy Jones and Tamsin Beaumont to get them off to a steady start. Sophia Dunkley and Alica Davidson-Richards have got the runs in the first game and they will need to make themselves counted if England lose early wickets. Sophie Ecclestone and Emily Arlott picked up wickets in the second ODI and will be confident of continuing their good run.

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025 Date Tuesday, July 22 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the India Women's National Cricket Team in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, July 22. The ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, and starts at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Enjoys Scenic Train Ride From London-Newcastle Ahead of Series Decider Against England (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the England Women vs India Women 2025 series. Fans can watch ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu TV channels. For the ENG-W vs IND-W ODI 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of ENG-W vs IND-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of England Women vs India Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI series live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass. Hosts England will secure a win in this final game, but not before India puts in a stiff resistance.

