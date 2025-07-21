IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: India Women and England Women will face-off in the third and the final Test match of the three-match series on Tuesday, July 22. The series is currently tied 1-1 and whoevers win the last match will take the series. Both teams are currently preparing for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2025 which will be hosted in India later in the year. India have won the T20I series and are looking to get the upper hand in ODIs too. They comprehensively won the first match but the second match was rain-shortened and England got the advantage of chosing a rain-affected game. India will not be too concerned as they will be confident of getting the better of the hosts once again. ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: India Women’s Cricket Team Enjoys Scenic Train Ride From London-Newcastle Ahead of Series Decider Against England (Watch Video).

The ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI 2025 takes place at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on July 21 and has a start time of 05:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Alice Capsey (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Harleen Deol (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (ENG-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Shree Charani (IND-W)

IND-W vs ENG-W W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Deepti Sharma (vc). Tammy Beaumont Escapes Obstructing the Field Appeal at Lord’s During ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025, Evokes Memories of 2022 Deepti Sharma Incident (Watch Video).

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Alice Capsey (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Harleen Deol (IND-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Amy Jones (ENG-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Lauren Bell (ENG-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Shree Charani (IND-W).

