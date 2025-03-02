England had a disastrous ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign where they lost all the three matches of the group stages and got knocked out of the competition. England captain Jos Buttler resigned from his post after the poor performance of his team. Buttler was appointed captain in 2022 after former captain Eoin Morgan decided to take retirement from International cricket. Since then Buttler has won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and made it to the semifinal of the same competition in 2024 although in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy, they have been extremely poor. Now that Buttler has resigned, we will look at three candidates who can replace him as England's white-ball captain in the near future. Bazball Funny Memes Go Viral As England Cricket Team Finishes Winless in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Loss in SA vs ENG Match.

England's Next Captain

1. Harry Brook: Harry Brook is currently the favourite to be the next England white-ball captain. He has already filled-in as a stand-in captain in the Australia tour of England in 2024 and performed well. Given Brook is now a regular in the ODI and T20I squad despite his recent off-form, Brook is a front-runner to take over leadership from Jos Buttler. Brook has recently faced a lot of criticism on being repeatedly dismissed by spin bowling but knowing how big a talent he is, Brook is likely to comfortably ease into the leadership role and improve his batting.

2. Ben Duckett: One of the cricketers who has found new life under the coaching of Brendon McCullum is Ben Duckett. Duckett has made a comeback in the Test team and since then have established himself a mainstay as opener. He has also found his place in the limited over teams of England in the recent past and has been one of the only players who has took the attack to the opposition. Him being a senior and experienced cricketer, can be considered to takeover reigns from Buttler to give the next generation a bit more time. Phil Salt Guards Mascot Boy From Fireworks As Players Walk Out for National Anthem During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Video Goes Viral .

3. Phil Salt: Well-known as a dasher at the top of the order, Phil Salt has not been in good form in the recent past. He has failed across formats in both T20Is and ODIs. He has a brilliant 2024 where he succeeded both in Internationals and in franchise cricket but the form has dwindled and now he is struggling to keep his place in the playing XI of England National Cricket Team. Despite that, Salt can be a candidate to takeover captaincy from Jos Buttler as he is not the only in the playing XI out of form and he is someone who is likely to get lot more backing from the team management.

