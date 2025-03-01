Bazball funny memes went viral on social media after the England national cricket team suffered a defeat to South Africa to finish their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a winless note on March 1. The Jos Buttler-led side, who have finished winless in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, had been eliminated from the race to enter the semi-finals earlier after losing to Afghanistan in their last match. And they would have aimed at signing off on a high, in what was Jos Buttler's last match as England's white-ball captain. But England's batting once again faltered as they were bowled out for just 179 and later, South Africa chased down the target with ease. For the unversed, 'Bazball' is a term coined after head coach Brendon McCullum to define England's aggressive approach while batting and it certainly went wrong in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa Beat England by Seven Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder Lead Stellar Bowling Effort As Proteas Enter Semi-Finals as Group B Toppers.

England and Bazball in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Interesting

What if Brendon McCullum tricked England with Bazball just to get revenge for the 2019 World Cup final? 😛 pic.twitter.com/VxjNAmWj8k — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 1, 2025

'What About Bazball'

'Bazball Kicked England Cricket'

England Fans to Bazball

Hilarious

'Anybody Seen Bazball?'

'The Game Will Never Be the Same'

"Thanks to @Bazmccullum for revolutionizing cricket with Bazball! 🏏🔥 The game will never be the same. #Bazball" pic.twitter.com/LFotqIbhWo — TheaterThrills 🎥 (@LegSlipLaughter) March 1, 2025

