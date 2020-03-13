Fans Troll Australia, New Zealand Players After Cricketers Are Forced to Fetch Ball From Stands Every Time a Boundary Is Hit During AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Match (See Funny Reactions)

Cricketers Fetch Ball From Stands During Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The World has suddenly been pushed into lockdown with coronavirus impacting lives and activities in all corners of the globe. Gatherings and events have been either cancelled or postponed with the death toll by COVID-19 increasing to over 5000 people. And Sporting events have not left out of the wrath of the epidemic with many events and tournament across the globe getting called-off. Those that have not been called off or suspended are being played in empty stadiums without any presence of spectators in stadiums. Among them is ongoing Australia vs New Zealand ODI series, the first of which was played behind closed doors in an empty SCG. Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

But while the spread and impact of Coronavirus have been devastating, cricketing fans have also found a funny side to it. As Australia and New Zealand played the 1st ODI match at Sydney, the cricketers were seen running into the stands to fetch the ball after a boundary had been hit and it sparked a hilarious banter on Twitter with netizens trolling the international cricketers with funny jokes and memes. With fans not present in the stadium nor the ball boys, the cricketers were forced to run and fetch the ball from the stands every time a boundary was hit. Lockie Ferguson Fetches Ball Back From Empty Stands During Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Lockie Get the Ball Please

Back to Gully Cricket

Back to Gully cricket! — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_05_) March 13, 2020

Childhood Memories

Bachpan ki yaad diladi inn photos ne. 😁😁 — Nilesh G (@nilesh_gadekar) March 13, 2020

When Cricketers Fetched Ball From Stands

Here is the video of the incident. pic.twitter.com/G19V3ULDyI — Atul Unadkat (@Atul_Unadkat) March 13, 2020

Aunty Ball De Dona

Aunty ball dedona😂 — Aryavansh Juneja (@AryavanshJunej1) March 13, 2020

The Old Rule is Not Applicable Here

That old rule famous in backyard cricket : The one who gets hit for six has to fetch it himself. #Cricket #Covid19 #AUSvNZ — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) March 13, 2020

Get the Bat, Ball Nehi Mil Rahi

"Arey bat leke aa ball nahi mil rahi" — Rajat Pachauri (@Rajpachauri10) March 13, 2020

Rule No 1: Jo Marega Woh Layega

Now players be like jo marega vo laega😂😂😂 — PANCHANAN PYARE SINGH (@PANCHANANSINGH4) March 13, 2020

Let's start Searching for Ball

Gully Cricket in Stadiums

Gully cricket being played in stadium 🙃 — Viren (@TatedViren) March 13, 2020

The Australian cricket board even shared a short video clip of Lockie Ferguson running into the stands and searching for the ball underneath the seats after Aaron Finch had hit a six off Ish Sodhi. Later the Australian cricketers were forced to do the same whenever the New Zealand batsmen managed to cross the boundary line.

Meanwhile, Australia put up a clinical performance to beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the 1st ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Batting first, Australia – riding on half-centuries from skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne – posted 258/7 on board before Pat Cummins (3/25) and Mitch Marsh (3/29) ran through the New Zealand batting order to complete the win. The second ODI match is set to be played on March 15, 2020 (Sunday) in Sydney.