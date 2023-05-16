Yuzvendra Chahal is a fun-loving and cheerful cricketer and time and again, he has proven it. From ‘proposing’ to Jos Buttler to taking a ride on Joe Root’s luggage, the leg-spinner loves to laugh and make others do the same. And now, he has played a hilarious prank on another one of his Rajasthan Royals teammates, in Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young batter is making heads turn this season with his superb performances at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2023 has been a pretty special one for the young opener, who not only scored his maiden hundred but also smashed the fastest fifty in the history of the competition. 'Suitcase Wali Taxi, Yuzi Bhai Sexy!' Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Ride on Joe Root's Luggage en Route to Boarding Plane, Rajasthan Royals Share Hilarious Video!

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Picture in Female Avatar

Yuzvendra Chahal shares Yashasvi Jaiswal picture in female avatar (Photo credit: Instagram @Yuzi_chahal23)

While Yashasvi continues to be the talk of the town, Chahal took to Instagram to share a picture of how he would look like if he was a female. Chahal took a picture of the left-hander in a female avatar and shared it on his Instagram story. Yashasvi may or may not have been aware of this picture and it is highly likely that he will stumble upon it sometime. The youngster is likely to have a laugh at it as well. Also, this picture was taken when the Rajasthan Royals were travelling to Dharamsala for their next match against Punjab Kings on May 19.

Rajasthan Royals would have to bounce back strong and hard after a disappointing performance with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which saw them register the third-lowest total in the history of the IPL. With just one game left, Sanju Samson and co would hope to win it with as big a margin as they can to stay alive and relevant in the playoff race.

