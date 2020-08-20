Bengaluru, August19: Former Karnataka cricketer, administrator and legendary pitch curator G. Kasturirangan passed away on Wednesday, an official said. "We regret to inform the sad demise of G Kasturirangan," Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) treasurer Vinaya Mruthyunjaya told IANS.

The 90-year-old former cricketer was also a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) curator. He also served as the vice-president of the KSCA. Vasant Raiji, India's Oldest First-Class Cricketer, Dies at 100.

Anil Kumble's Tweet

Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 19, 2020

Leg spinner and former Indian captain Anil Kumble expressed his sadness over the demise of Kasturigangan.

Kumble tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

K. Sudhakar, state Medical Education Minister said Kasturirangan was known for his knowledge on cricket pitches and contributed towards building quality stadiums.

"Saddened by the demise of veteran cricketer, pitch curator and former chairman of the ground and pitches committee of the BCCI Kasturirangan," said Sudhakar.

