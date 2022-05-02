Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against each other in match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The GT vs PBKS clash in IPL 202 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 03, 2022 (Tuesday). So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you GT vs PBKS head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Gujarat Titans have been sensational this season. The Hardik Pandya led side are closer to sealing a playoff berth after recording eight wins in their nine matches so far. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are on an inconsistent run, winning just one of their last four games and will be hoping to string wins together. The earlier meeting between them saw GT came out on top by chasing 12 runs off the last two deliveries.

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met once in the Indian Premier League and it was earlier this season. Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record with the only win in this fixture.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 48 Key Players

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players from the Punjab Kings camp to watch out for. In Gujarat Titans camp, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 48 Mini Battles

In the PBKS vs GT game, Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Kagiso Rabada vs Shubman Gill.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 48 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (GT vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 03, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 48 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 48 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.

GT Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph.

