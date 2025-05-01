Apart from being a source of escapism, fantasy games are also a mode of income for many in India, and during the Indian Premier League (IPL), opportunities to win big increase tenfold. Tuntun Rai, a driver from Rajasthan, became the latest person to have his life change after hitting a jackpot, becoming a Dream11 Winner during the GT vs RR IPL match, thanks to a record-breaking knock by Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Fan Wins Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Urus With ‘0264’ Number Plate For Topping Dream11 Charts, Pics and Videos of Him Posing With MI Star’s Car Go Viral.

As reported by News18, Rai, who hails from Jharkhand's Giridih, emerged as a top player by creating a winning fantasy side, and won INR 1.5 crore and a Mahindra Thar. Rai created a fantasy team during the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match on April 28 and named Suryavanshi and Shubman Gill as captain and vice-captain, respectively, earning the user 1,307 points to secure the win.

Tuntun has been constantly playing fantasy games for three years and has finally hit the jackpot. Speaking to Local18, the migrant worker stated that his family is happy with the win, and he will use the majority of the prize money to build a new home and set aside in the bank for long-term security. Meet Rohit Sharma Lamborghini Urus Winner Yuvraj Wagh Who Now Owns MI Star’s Car With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate After Topping Dream11 Charts.

'I’m very happy with this victory. Years of hard work have finally paid off. My family is overjoyed, and people are coming to congratulate me. Now, I won’t have to go to another state in search of work', Rai said.

Earlier in the season, Mohammad Shahid, who is a tailor in Jharkhand, ended up winning INR 3 crore during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Much like Tuntun, Shahid also created the team by spending INR 49 and ended up bagging bags full of money as the prize.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).