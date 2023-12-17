Gujarat Titans had a brilliant IPL 2023 season as they finished first in the points table. Titans were able to win 10 matches out of 14 matches they played and earned 20 points. Gujarat Titans will be looking to add some players here and there as they have a good amount in their purse. GT has 23.15 crores left. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

Gujarat Titans have managed to retain 18 players including six overseas players. Titans still have the option to add seven additional players, including two overseas players for IPL 2024 season. The Titans have released eight players in total ahead of IPL 2024 auction. There can be a few signings here and there but there are no signs of any big signings as such from GT. IPL 2024 Auction Player List Announced; 333 Players to Go Under Hammer in Bidding Event At Dubai.

GT Full Squad for IPL 2024: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

GT Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

GT Previous Season Recap: The 2023 season of the IPL proved to be a dream season for Gujarat Titans as they reached finals but fell short of winning the trophy. They were consistent throughout the season with their bat and as well as the ball.

