The roster for the IPL 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the hammer in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rishabh Pant All Set to Make Comeback in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals Confirm Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter's Return: Report.

IPL 2024 Auction Player List Announced

