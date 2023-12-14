The ten participant franchises of IPL are looking to reinforce and reset their squads ahead of a very competitive 2024 season. The trade window has now closed with some big names like Hardik Pandya making moves and now the teams look to fill their gaps in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction is set to be hosted at Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. The player's bidding event has a start time of 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction will be available on Star Sports network channels on TV. Fans can get access to live streaming of the IPL 2024 auction on the OTT platform of Sports18 network, JioCinema for free. IPL 2024 Auction: Three All-Rounders Who Can Potentially Replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans Squad for Indian Premier League Season 17.

On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India

𝘒𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘫𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘨𝘢? 🎶 Not long till we find out where our favourite players are going to play in the #IPLOnStar 👀 Stay tuned for the #IPLAuctionOnStar Dec 19 | Star Sports Network#Cricket #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BEWYoBovBu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 11, 2023

IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Details

