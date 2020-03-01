Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Twitterati Wish Talismanic All-Rounder With Heart-Warming Messages

Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the greatest all-rounders to have stepped onto the cricket field, Shahid Afridi celebrates his 45th birthday on March 1, 2020 (Sunday) and wishes are pouring in for the talismanic cricketer from all around the world. Be it bowling a match-defining spell, playing a jaw-dropping knock or taking brilliant catches, there’s nothing which Afridi can’t do on a cricket field and thus, has a massive fan following all around the world. Afridi served Pakistan for over two decades in international cricket and guided his side to many memorable victories which also includes the ICC T20 World Cup 2009. Yuvraj Singh Meets Shahid Afridi, Thanks Pakistan Fans for Supporting Him During Career-Threatening Battle With Cancer (Watch Video).

Making his debut way back in 1996, Afridi didn’t take long in making a mark as he scored a 37-ball century in only his second ODI which remained the fastest ODI ton for over 18 years. In addition, the right-handed batsman has scored 351 sixes in ODIs, which are most for any players. With the ball too, he was a terrific leg-spinner and rattled many potent batting line-ups in his prolific career. In fact, His tally of 395 ODI wickets and 98 T20I wickets are most for any leg-spinners to date. Well, these stats are nothing but jaw-dropping and with these performances only, the star cricketer earned a lot of fans who wished him with heartwarming messages. Let’s have a look.

Happy birthday Shahid Afridi 🎂 He has hit more ODI 6️⃣s than any other player – a whopping 351! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H9naugcwi5 — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2020

Happiest birthday to the superstar, crowd puller,who rules millions of hearts. our identity & proud. Dream of millions, evergreen @safridiofficial 💚 Shahid afridi is not just a name, it’s an emotion. Can’t put in words my love & respect for you 🎂 #shahidafridi pic.twitter.com/HConG1K7B3 — Maham ali shah (@maiyhemalee) March 1, 2020

1 march the king is born Lalaa🔥❤️Happy Birthday Lala May ALLAHH bless you in every era of your life aameen. ❤🎈@SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN #shahidafridi #Lala pic.twitter.com/JBZ4zNVrwp — Muhammad Usama (@Muhamma14306123) February 29, 2020

Happy birthday lala #boomboom ,#shahidafridi A real Pakistani and a real Muslim A great hero and a great human You are living legend to cricket fans We all love you pic.twitter.com/iso3wRCKqi — Alleha Rafi (@AllehaRafi) March 1, 2020

Afridi bid adieu to international cricket in 2018 but is still continuing to showcase his blitzes in T20 leagues all around the world. The veteran is currently representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. Afridi has already bowled some good spells in the tournament and will want to guide his side to the title.