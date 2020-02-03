Yuvraj Singh Meets Shahid Afridi, Thanks Pakistan Fans for Supporting Him During Career-Threatening Battle With Cancer (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Yuvraj Singh thanked Pakistani fans for supporting and praying during his battle with cancer. Yuvraj, who took a year-long break post India's 2011 World Cup success for the cancer treatment, thanked and expressed his gratitude towards the people of Pakistan for their love and support towards him when he fighting his battle with cancer. The former Indian all-rounder appeared in a video with Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for the latter’s YouTube channel during his visit to Dubai as a star attraction at the Expo Dubai Cricket tournament. Yuvraj, who was named the Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour stage-1 in 2011 and had successfully undergone chemotherapy treatment. Waiting for Team India to Travel to Pakistan for a Bilateral Series: Shahid Afridi on Indo-Pak Cricketing Ties.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Yuvraj Singh can be seen appearing for Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel with the star Pakistani all-rounder interviewing him. Asked about what motivated him to bounce back from that career-threatening battle with cancer, Yuvraj responded by thanking all the Pakistani fans for their love, support and prayers for him as he fought with the cancer-stricken tumour and returned to cricket a year later.

Yuvraj Singh Thanks Pakistan Fans

“I remember that Twitter had just came into being when I was fighting my battle with cancer. I was in America and so many people send their wishes and support through Twitter. I received a lot of love and support from Pakistan. I received a lot of love from India too but I will like to especially thank Pakistani fans for that,” said Yuvraj, who bid adieu to international cricket last year. He further added saying, “For a cricketer playing cricket is everything and to fall sick at that stage is a big thing let along fighting to save one’s life.”

Yuvraj Singh Meets Shahid Afridi

Fantastic to visit the impressive @expo2020dubai site with @YUVSTRONG12 ahead of the Expo cricket tournament final today, celebrating the workers putting together The World’s Greatest Show #Dubai #Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/DofcKLDKrQ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 31, 2020

Yuvraj last played for India in a T20I match against England in 2017 and was overlooked for the next two years before he eventually announced his decision to retire on June 10, 2019, via a press conference in Mumbai. He has since appeared in the Canada T20 League but was not picked at the IPL auctions.