Happy Birthday Sir Vivian Richards: A look at Some Memorable Knocks by the Caribbean Legend

Happy Birthday Sir Vivian Richards (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the best batsmen to have graced the game, Sir Vivian Richards celebrates his 68th birthday on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). Hailing from Antigua, the right-handed batsman demolished many potent bowling line-ups in his prolific career and that too without the helmet. Also, Richards was one of those rare breeds of batsman who played aggressively and that too on a consistent basis. Well, the legend has many memorable knocks in his ravishing career and below, we'll look at some of those. Sir Vivian Richards, Sanath Jayasuriya, AB de Villiers Changed Cricket, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Making his international debut in November 1974, the talismanic burst into the scenes with his aggressive playing style and gained praises from all over the world. He was also the cornerstone Windies side that ruled World Cricket back in that era and his record in international cricket is nothing but sensational. In total, Richards had 8540 and 6721 runs in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs respectively. So, focusing more on his career, let's revisit some of his best performances as he turns 68.

291 Against England in The Oval

The right-handed batsman produced a majestic knock in the fifth Test of West Indies' 1976 Tour of England. Batting first, the visitors lost opener Gordon Greenidge for a duck. However, Richards came at number three and since then it was a one-man show. The batsman toiled the English pacers and scored 291 runs. The knock proved to be match-defining as Windies went on to register a 231-run triumph.

192 Against India in Delhi

Richards made his Test debut during Windies' 1974 Tour of India and didn't take long in making a mark. In the third Test of the series, the batsman took the Indian bowlers by storm and registered his maiden ton. Richards scored 192 runs in total and guided his side to a win by an innings and 17 runs.

153* Against Australia in Melbourne

Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee were the nightmares of many batsmen in that era. However, Richards dominated them and that too in their own back. In the fourth match of 1979 World Series, the talismanic batsman displayed a brilliant batting performance and scored 153 runs. Riding on his special knock, the visitors scored 271 in the first innings and later won the game by 80 runs.

189* Against England in Manchester

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going." This quote perfectly describes Richards effort during the first ODI of West Indies' 1984 Tour of England. Batting first, the visitors batting order was rattled as no batsman were able to bat in the swinging conditions. However, Richards stood like a rock and played a historic knock. He scored an unbeaten 189 on a track where eight Caribbean batsmen were dismissed for single digits. Courtesy his knock, the visiting side piled up 272 in the first innings and later, won the game by 101 runs.

Richards brought curtains to his glorious career in 1991 and gave a huge sigh of relief to bowlers all around the world. Post-retirement, Richards mentored few teams and tried his hands in commentary too. Well, the legend did well there too as his on-air voice is loved by fans all around the world.