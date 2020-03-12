Happy Birthday Tom Curran: Lesser-Known Facts About the England All-Rounder As He Turns 25

Tom Curran (Photo Credits: Getty Images

England cricketer Tom Curran will celebrate his 25th birthday on March 12, 2020 (Thursday). The Englishman was bought by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League during the 2020 player auction for a base price of 1 Cr. Curran made his debut for the national side in June 2017 during a T20I clash with South Africa and made his ODI debut in September 2017. The all-rounder has played in two Test matches but has mainly featured for his country in the limited over’s format. On Tom Curran’s Birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him. Rajasthan Royals Team in IPL 2020.

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Curran played for the Pietermaritzburg based first-class team named KwaZulu-Natal Inland at the under-15, under-17 and the under-19 level. The Englishman has played for various franchises around the world in different T20 competitions and is often considered as a specialist in the shorter formats of the game during the death overs. Curran played for Kolkata Knight Riders when he replaced Mitchell Starc during the 2018 Premier League and was a part of the Tshwane Spartans squad for 2019 Mzansi Super League. Curran was also part of the Sydney Sixers squad that won the BBL 2020 title, playing 13 matches and taking 22 wickets.

Lesser Known Facts About Tom Curran