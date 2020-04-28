Harbhajan Singh Could Have Easily Taken 700 Test Wickets: Former Pakistan Spinner Saqlain Mushtaq

File picture of Harbhajan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan bowler Saqlain Mushtaq has praised discarded Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. Saqlain said that he was surprised when a talented bowler like Harbhajan was dropped from the team. Saqlain went on to claim that Harbhajan could have easily scalped 700 Test wickets such was his class. "In fact, I was surprised when a great like Bhajji was dropped. Both Ashwin and Bhajji have different styles and could have easily played together in the playing eleven. If two right-hand pacers can play regularly, why not spinners? Such was Bhajji's class that he could have easily taken 700 Test wickets," former Pakistan spinner told PTI. Harbhajan Singh Stirs Controversy With his Deleted Tweet; Alleges 'Games Were Played' to Ouster Some 2011 World Cup Winning Players from Team India (View Post)

Saqlain also praised India's spin arsenal. "The spinners you (India) have are pretty good actually. Kuldeep (Yadav) has been impressive, Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja have been doing well consistently. They are world-class bowlers. I am pretty confident that Ashwin and Jadeja will end up playing 100 Tests each," he added. Harbhajan Singh Says Younis Khan Made Him ‘Feel Like Crying’ When They Faced Each Other.

Interestingly, just few days back Harbhajan had heaped praise on Saqlain as well. Harbhajan felt that no one was able to pick Saqlain's Doosra. "Saqi bhai was class, he was a class bowler, a great bowler. No one could pick the Doosra he bowled and he was a true match-winner. He would often bowl between the 45th and 50th over and invariably pick a couple of wickets and win the match for his team," Harbhajan said.