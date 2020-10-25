Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer has been enjoying a sensational run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Along with taking wickets with thunderbolts, the England star also impressed one and all with his big-hitting capabilities in the end overs. However, during the clash against Mumbai Indians, Archer stunned everyone with a breath-taking one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. The ball looked all set to clear the boundary ropes as it had the elevation. However, the 25-year-old timed his jump to perfection and took a blinder. Netizens were in awe seeing Archer’s effort as they hailed the Barbados-born cricketer. RR vs MI Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The incident took place in the fourth ball of 11th over. Kishan, who was playing at 37 off 25 deliveries, looked set on the crease and was eyeing to post a significant score. Facing a short ball from Kartik Tyagi, he played an uppercut which was expected to go over the third-man boundary. However, Archer had different ideas as he made a brilliant jump and took a one-handed catch. Reactions were priceless on the field as no one, including Archer could believe what has happened. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twittetari hailed the Rajasthan Royals player.

#RRvsMI Jofra Archer caught a blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan Riyan's expressions says it all pic.twitter.com/l04ByNRBgm — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 25, 2020

Jofra Archer you cannot do thatpic.twitter.com/JYnYbQaYHB — Brainfaden Smith (@brainfademyth3) October 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, MI’s stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Quinton de Kock early, Kishan joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo added 83 runs for the second wicket. After Kishan’s dismissal, however, Mumbai lost two more quick wickets, and it will be interesting to see what their lower-order batsmen can do in the end overs.

