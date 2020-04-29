Former Pakistan Captain Saleem Malik Admits to Spot-Fixing, Says ‘I Am Very Sorry for What I Had Done 19 Years Ago’ (Watch Video)

Saleem Malik (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The spot-fixing controversy is something that refuses to die. Almost every year there are new cases of players admitting to spot-fixing. Now, Pakistan former captain Saleem Malik has admitted of indulging into spot-fixing and is apologetic about what he had done 19 years ago. Saleem Malik is ready to fully cooperate with the ICC and PCB for the same. The 57-year-old was banned in 2000 after he was found guilty of offering bribes to Australia's trio of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May in the 1994-95 series to fix the result of the match. He was banned for life. However, the ban was lifted in 2008. Saleem Malik Should Get a Chance Like Mohammad Azharuddin, Feels Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“I am very sorry for what I had done 19 years ago. I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard,” Malik said in a video message. The video message of Saleem Malik went viral on social media and was further shared on the fans pages. You can check out the video below:

Former Pakistan Captain Salim Malik has apologized for match fixing after 18 years pic.twitter.com/sRy3bcswhc — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) April 26, 2020

Malik had applied for the position of batting coach in 2012 but his application was not considered. He also accused the officials of treating him indifferently as players like Mohammed Amir, Salman Butt, Asif and Sharjeel have returned to cricket after being suspended due to similar offences. “Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Sharjeel Khan have been playing but I have been ignored and not considered to become a coach of players,” he said.