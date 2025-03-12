The latest Dream11 advertisement features Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and it involves a face-off between Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The two actors, irate at each other after Aamir Khan mistook him for Ranveer Singh, were seen in a face-off in the video with Rohit Sharma stopping the two and asking them not to fight. The Dream11 ad also features Ravi Ashwin with a light-hearted take on his retirement. At the end when it was decided that there would be a Ranbir Kapoor XI vs Aamir Khan XI, Hardik Pandya asked Jasprit Bumrah which side he would be on. The premier pacer responded, "Issey accha main retire hi ho jau." (It is better if I retire). Rohit Sharma Angry at Kuldeep Yadav for Fumbling While Wearing White Jacket During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony? Watch Viral Video.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in Latest Dream11 Ad, Watch:

Rivalries ka season ek baar phirse shuru hogaya hai 🔥🔥 Sides chunne ke liye ready ho na? 😁@Dream11 #AapkiTeamMeinKaun #Ad #Collab pic.twitter.com/MoJTx4Y5hH — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 12, 2025

