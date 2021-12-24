Indian Test captain, answered some questions on himself, while inhaling helium. Taking to Twitter, he shared the video where he was seen answering questions in a hilariously helium-induced voice. He is seen answering questions like, "What does Virat Kohli do?", "What is Virat Kohli's customer care number?", "Does Virat Kohli own a private jet?", "Does Virat Kohli drink black water?", "Was Virat Kohli good in studies?", "What is Virat Kohli doing right now?", "Was Virat Kohli in Money Heist?" and lastly, "Can Virat Kohli speak Punjabi?"

Watch Video:

On a lighter note🎈 Helium Balloon Voice#ad pic.twitter.com/144estOGM5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)