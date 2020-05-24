‘His Body Can Bend When He Moves’: Suresh Raina Picks Ajinkya Rahane As the Best Indian Fielder

Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina is widely regarded as one of the best fielders produced by India. Be it taking an impossible-looking catch or saving runs at the boundary ropes, the southpaw is an absolute asset in all the positions of the field. Recently, however, the left-handed batsman asked to name the fielder in the Indian cricket team and he picked India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The CSK star praised the flexibility and catching skills of the Mumbai-born cricketer and explained what makes Rahane from other fielders. Suresh Raina Recalls His Promotion in Batting Order Against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup.

“Ajinkya Rahane has better catching skills. I always love his positions while fielding. He has a different kind of power. His body can bend when he moves, that is very different from the rest,” Suresh Raina said while featuring in a Youtube channel SportScreen.

Rahane is certainly one of the best slip catchers and his ability to anticipate the direction of the ball makes him a bowler’s delight. In fact, Rahane holds the record of taking most catches as a non-wicket-keeper in a Test match, i.e. 8 vs Sri Lanka in 2015.

Raina further added that Rahane practices a lot before the matches which makes his job in the field relatively easy. “He is a very good slip fielder, he judges the batsman’s movement from behind and anticipates, which is very important as the distance is not much between the slip fielder and batsman. He also practices like that so it makes it easier during matches,” Raina further added.

Talking about the planning of resumption of cricket in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.