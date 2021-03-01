Afghanistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the first Test of the two-match series. The opening encounter gets underway on Tuesday (March 2) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Neither of the teams are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). However, they can gain ICC's attention by performing well consistently in the game's longest format. Afghanistan played their last Test series way back in November 2019, where they faced a nine-wicket defeat against West Indies. On the other hand, Zimbabwe played their last Test in February 2020, where Bangladesh defeated them by an innings and 106 runs. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of AFG vs ZIM 1st Test. Nepal Leg-Spinner Sandeep Lamichanne Replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars.

With both teams returning to Test cricket after a while, it would be interesting to see how they perform. Afghanistan will definitely take the field as favourites, with the Abu Dhabi track favouring the spin bowlers. However, their star all-rounder Rashid Khan is doubtful for the first match due to a finger injury. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would rely on their veteran players Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza to deliver. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

On Which TV Channel Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 will not be telecast live in India since there are no official broadcasters for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with the match by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

