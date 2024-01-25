Virat Kohli has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023. The star batter had a sensational last year in the 50-over format and has bagged the award deservedly. The highlight of Kohli's ODI success in 2023 was the ODI World Cup 2023 where he racked up 765 runs, the most by a batter in one edition of the tournament. Apart from this, the right-hander also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries by a batsman when he scored his 50th ODI century in the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal.

Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award 2023

Player of the tournament at the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2023 😎 The extraordinary India batter has been awarded the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 💥 https://t.co/Ea4KJZMImE — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2024

