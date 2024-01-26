Zimbabwe won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for their heartwarming on-field gesture against West Indies. During the ICC World Cup qualifiers last year, Zimbabwe pulled off a magnificent win against West Indies and it was their players' gesture after the victory that not just won hearts but also this award. Alzarri Joseph was the last West Indies player to be dismissed as the former champions attempted to chase down 269 runs with one wicket in hand. Tendai Chatara dismissed Joseph when the latter tried to play a big shot with Sikandar Raza taking the catch. What stood out was that in the midst of their celebration, the Zimbabwe players walked over to a distraught Joseph and consoled him. Pat Cummins Wins ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award 2023.

Here's Why Zimbabwe Won ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023:

The @ICC has announced Zimbabwe as the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023. We are humbled 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RA9t6Dxu9y — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)