Ahead of the much-awaiting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday, pacer Haris Rauf said that he is ready to face legendary batter Virat Kohli in the encounter, who smashed famous consecutive sixes against him in the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli's unbeaten 82 in that match steered India to an iconic victory and his dual sixes off Rauf also heaped him a plethora of praise on social media and from former cricketers.

Recalling that moment, Rauf said that Kohli never teased him for hitting those sixes in his over and added that the former India captain is a world-class player who can take charge on any bowler in the world.

"Never, Kohli never said a word about those sixes and all the talk on social media is rubbish. Everyone praises Kohli for his batting and he is a world-class player. I always have fun bonding with him," Rauf told Telecom Asia Sport.

"With his world-class batting, Kohli poses a stiff challenge to any bowler and it's the same with me. I relish that challenge and when we play against India in Dubai come Sunday it will be a match full of challenges. The best thing about bowling to him is you learn a lot of things in that match," he added.

The 31-year-old, who is recovering from a side strain, is expected to be fit to play in the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

"I am recovering well. I have bowled with speed in the training session, so it looks good for Wednesday. I am satisfied with myself, but it will be up to the management to decide on my inclusion," Rauf said.

The pacer feels Pakistan have enough spin-bowling options in Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha despite having the sole specialist spinner in their squad in Abrar Ahmed.

"We do not have only one spinner. We can use Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha and whoever is in good form will be useful. Pakistan is staging a global event after a long, long time so it's my wish that I play a part in the team's triumph and we can defend our title," Rauf added.

