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Cricket Cricket Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Both teams are looking to utilise this regulation to gain a structural advantage, as Delhi aims to find consistency and Punjab seeks to maintain their dominant start to the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues this afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Delhi Capitals host the unbeaten Punjab Kings. With Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel winning the toss and opting to bat first in the 3:30 PM fixture, tactical decisions regarding the Impact Substitute rule have taken centre stage. Both teams are looking to utilise this regulation to gain a structural advantage, as Delhi aims to find consistency and Punjab seeks to maintain their dominant start to the tournament. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

The Capitals enter this match needing to balance their squad following a mixed start to the season, having secured three wins from six matches. Batting depth has been an area of focus for the franchise, and their use of the Impact Sub will largely depend on the progression of their first innings.

Should Delhi post a competitive total without needing extra batting reinforcement, pace bowler Auqib Nabi Dar is the primary candidate to be introduced in the second innings. His established death-bowling skills would bolster their defence. However, if early wickets fall, the management could call upon Ashutosh Sharma or Karun Nair to provide middle-order stability or late-innings acceleration.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs:

Vipraj Nigam

Karun Nair

Dushmantha Chameera

Ashutosh Sharma

Auqib Nabi Dar

The Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have relied on a well-rounded squad to secure their current position at the top of the IPL standings. For today's match, the visiting side has a deep pool of substitute options, having nominated players such as Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, and Yash Thakur. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs

Nehal Wadhera

Harpreet Brar

Suryansh Shedge

Yash Thakur

Vishnu Vinod

The timing and location of the match will significantly dictate how both franchises manage their substitutes. Temperatures in New Delhi are peaking near 40°C today, creating physically demanding conditions for the fielding side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).