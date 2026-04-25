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Cricket Cricket Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match The scheduled DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match this afternoon faces the typical challenges of the Delhi summer, with high temperatures and the outside possibility of localized dust storms affecting play.

Cricket fans are closely monitoring the atmospheric conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of the IPL 2026 fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The scheduled DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match this afternoon faces the typical challenges of the Delhi summer, with high temperatures and the outside possibility of localized dust storms affecting play. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast has predicted a peak temperature of 41°C during the early stages of the match. As this is a 3:30 pm IST start, players will be competing under intense heat, which is expected to gradually subside to 34°C by the time the second innings concludes.

Humidity levels are forecasted to remain relatively low, hovering around 25 percent to 30 percent. While this reduces the physical discomfort compared to coastal venues, it increases the risk of dehydration for the athletes. Medical teams for both franchises have reportedly increased electrolyte preparations to manage the conditions. IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Net Bowler Stretched to Ambulance After Injury in Practice (Watch Video).

The current rain forecast for Saturday is negligible, with less than a 5 percent chance of precipitation. However, the forecast does suggest gusty winds and potential dust storms, which are common in the National Capital Region during late April.

Should a dust storm occur, it could lead to brief interruptions due to poor visibility. Groundsmen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have kept the primary covers on standby, though the likelihood of a complete washout or a reduction in overs remains extremely low. List of Centuries in IPL 2026.

Delhi Weather Live

Pitch Conditions and Toss Tactic

The dry weather is expected to play into the hands of the spin bowlers. Without any rain to freshen the surface or moisture to bind the soil, the pitch is likely to offer significant turn as the match progresses.

Delhi Capitals’ captain Axar Patel and Punjab’s Shreyas Iyer will both be wary of the 'afternoon factor.' Winning the toss may prompt the captains to bat first to avoid fielding in the peak heat, despite the pitch traditionally becoming slightly easier for stroke play in the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).