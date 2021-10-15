Faf du Plessis has been one of the most consistent performers for Chennai Super Kings over the years and has taken his game up to another level this season. And a perfect demonstration was his innings in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-hander scored a magnificent 82-run knock off just 59 balls and once again proved why he is such an important player in the shortest format of the game. However, with this innings came out a very important question--why is he not in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad?Shubman Gill Given Not Out After Ball Hits Spidercam Rope During CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

It is indeed a surprise that a player for his calibre and form would not be playing for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2021 and Michael Vaughan too was left surprised. Following his knock, the former England captain took to Twitter to express himself. "Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSAin the T20 World Cup !!!"

See his tweet below:

Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSA in the T20 World Cup !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's convenor of selectors Victor Mptisang explained the decision to leave out du Plessis while naming South Africa's 15-member squad for the showpiece event. He said, "Faf has got a wonderful record. But at the moment, we want to be consistent in selection and this is the group of players we have gone with."

