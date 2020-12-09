Sydney, December 9: Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and pacer Sean Abbott have been named in the 12-man Australia 'A' squad which will compete against India 'A' in the second three-day practice game to be played with the pink-ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) beginning Friday.

Alex Carey has been named the Australia 'A' captain for the final warm-up game instead of Travis Head who led the side in the first match which ended in a draw on Tuesday at the Drummoyne Oval. James Pattinson, Michael Neser and Will Pucovski, who played in the first game, are not part of the 12-man squad. India A vs Australia A Practice Match: Top-Order a Worry As Wriddhiman Saha Helps Visitors Eke Out Draw.

Swepson played all the three T20Is against India and picked five wickets. In the first T20I, he conceded 21 runs in the two overs and picked up one wicket. The leg-spinner came up with an improved performances in the second T20I, being the only Australian bowler with an economy rate of less than 6.5 in what was a high-scoring encounter and gave away 25 runs in his four overs to pick a wicket.

He did even better in the final game, with his Man-of-the-Match performance of 3/23 ensuring Australia avoided series whitewash. Abbott, on the other hand, was able to pick just one wicket in the three T20Is. He bowled a total of eight overs across three games and conceded 89 runs.

Australia 'A' squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

