Chattogram, Dec 18: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo rued the fact that the hosts had one very bad session with the bat during their 188-run defeat to India in the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday. In the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, conceding a huge first-innings lead of 254, before being bundled for 324 in the second innings in the pursuit of chasing 513. "One (goal) is to compete. We know India are a good side but once again one really bad session with the bat has destroyed our chances in this Test match. I know 400 is a good score but it's manageable in Chittagong."IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Hard-Fought Match and We Had to Really Work Hard For This Win, Says KL Rahul

"There is no way we should be bowled out for 150 in the first innings and that's what's lost us the game. Some really poor decision with the batters and that's the most disappointing thing for me," he said in the post-match press conference.

Now, with the second Test to begin from December 22 in Dhaka, Domingo is worried about the lack of confidence in the Bangladesh top-order, where debutant Zakir Hasan's century in the second innings was the only bright spot.

"There is obviously a lack of confidence in the top-order there is no doubt about that. A young player (debutant centurion Zakir Hasan) who hasn't played a Test before with us and he is confident at the moment and come in and shown us how to do it, playing really well. He has obviously come in to the Test match from the A side and also domestic performances."

"The rest of the guys obviously confidence is pretty low at the moment and not managing to find a way out of the slump at the moment. There is a whole host of players at the top five or six at the moment who haven't performed as well as I would have hope and haven't been consistent and that's disappointing," he added.

Among the causes for worry in the Bangladesh camp is the availability of captain Shakib Al Hasan, who didn't bowl in the second innings due to his rib and shoulder injuries. Shakib had rolled his arm over for 12 overs in the first innings before not bowing a single ball in the second essay, leaving Bangladesh short of frontline bowling options.

Domingo remarked he was unsure if Shakib will be able to bowl in the second Test at Dhaka. "I am not a hundred percent sure whether he will be available to bowl. He's definitely able to play as a batter which is an issue for us since we need an all-rounder. So at the moment he will need to be assessed in a day or two but at the moment fit to play as a batter."

"He's got one of our best records and got 80 in the second innings and he's the captain of the side. So as an all-rounder when you are not bowling well, you are still worth your money with the bat and vice-versa. He's worth his money with the bat."

