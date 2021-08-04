Day one of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 started off on a good note for the Indians as the game at the Trent Bridge as the English team got bundled out on 183 runs. This happens to be third-lowest total India have bowled out their opponent for on day one of a Test outside Asia. Now, that's quite a start for the home team. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the game, but before that, let's have a look at the way things panned out for both teams. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

So after winning the toss, England elected to bat first. The Indian side had dropped Ravichandran Ashwin from their playing XI. Now, this decision surprised many. Going forward to England's batting, Rory Burns (0), Zak Crawley (27) and Dominic Sibley (18) made way to the pavilion within the first 27.3 overs. England captain Joe Root was the one who displayed nerves of steel as he scored 64 runs. No other batsman could make any other vital contributions. Titbits from others helped England reach a total of 183 runs. In the end, Bumrah scalped four wickets and Mohammed Shami got three. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights below:

#183 is third-lowest total India have bowled out their opponent for on day one of a Test outside Asia.

# Joe Root scored his 50th half-century.

# Mohammed Shami has scalped 187 Test wickets so far.

# Jasprit Bumrah got his 87th Test wicket.

Talking about the Indian innings, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained not out at stumps. Both batsmen ended the day on 9 runs. At stumps India trails by 167 runs.

