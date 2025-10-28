India and Australia, two blockbuster and intense teams, will battle it out in the second ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. The India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. But fans will also have an eye on the weather, which has not been too good for playing cricket in Navi Mumbai. And fortunately for cricket fans, there is a reserve day in place if the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final is not able to be completed. In this article, we shall take a look at the weather forecast for the reserve day, which is October 31, for the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. What Happens if India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Which Team Qualifies for WWC Final?

Rain has unfortunately played a very big part in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. A number of matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group stage ended in washouts, especially in Colombo and a few matches in India also witnessed rain interruptions. Navi Mumbai, as a matter of fact, the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match saw a reduction in overs and to make things worse, the IND-W vs BAN-W clash on October 26 was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Navi Mumbai Weather Report Live Updates for IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Reserve Day (October 31)

As can be seen in the weather report above, the Navi Mumbai weather is not going to be free of any rain on Friday, October 31. There is a forecast of rain in the afternoon, right around the start of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final and the conditions are expected to be cloudy going further ahead into the day. The temperature is expected to hover in the region of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. With such a forecast, should the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final be played on the reserve day, a stop-start game can be expected. Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal in India Women’s National Cricket Team Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

What Happens if IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final is Washed Out on Reserve Day?

Now, this is a pretty unique scenario. If the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final is washed out due to rain on the reserve day (October 31) as well, then the finalist will be determined on the basis of the points table. As in, the team which has finished higher on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table will advance to the final. In case of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table, should rain play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai even on the reserve day, leading to a washout, then Australia will go through to the final as they finished on top of the points table.

