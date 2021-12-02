India and New Zealand take on each other in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 03 onwards. The series opener at Green Park Stadium ended in a thrilling draw with New Zealand tail holding on to avoid a defeat. Now the action shifts towards the series decider at Mumbai. It is a 'winner takes it all' contest with series on the line. Team India will be boosted by the return of regular captain Virat Kohli and that mean's the home side will have to make at least one change. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Mumbai.

With Kohli's return, either Ajinkya Rahane or Mayank Agarwal will see the exit door. Both the batsmen had poor outings in the Kanpur Test and either of them could be dropped. Chances are India will stick to same opening combination and it means Rahane could be dropped. In case Agarwal is dropped, Cheteshwar Pujara can be pushed as an opener.

Another change likely is Mohammed Siraj getting a game in place of Umesh Yadav. Chances are KS Bharat could make his debut as well but that is more unlikely to happen as Wriddhiman Saha played an impressive knock in second innings at Kanpur. India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Dinesh Karthik Reckons Hosts Dropping Ajinkya Rahane To Include Virat Kohli Would Be ‘No Harm’.

2nd Test, India Likely Playing 11 vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal/Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yadav.

