Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 5 (ANI): Controversies marred the rivalry clash between India and Pakistan at the ongoing Women's World Cup, after opener Muneeba Ali's contentious run-out during the fixture in Colombo on Sunday.

The highly debated moment unfolded during Pakistan's pursuit of a 248-run target. On the final ball of the fourth over, the Indian players appealed for lbw off Kranti Gaud for Muneeba's dismissal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire. As the dust started to settle, a direct hit at the striker's end rattled the stumps by Deepti Sharma, with Muneeba seemingly unaware of it.

In the replay, the Pakistan opener was out of her crease and was making her way back to it. Muneeba's feet were still out of line. She was able to ground the bat at first, but as the ball hit the stumps, her bat was in the air and her feet were out of the crease.

Initially, the TV umpire deemed Muneeba not out; however, after a second check, the decision was overturned and given out. Muneeba's bat was in the air when the ball ignited the stumps. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana was seen having an animated chat with the fourth umpire as Muneeba was run out on a sluggish 2(12).

According to the MCC Law 30.1, a batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person.

Before the run-out fiasco, the no-handshake trend between India and Pakistan continued from the Asia Cup, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her counterpart, Fatima Sana, skipping the long-standing tradition of exchanging handshakes before the toss.

After Harmanpreet spun the coin, the Pakistan captain, Fatima, was heard calling tails. However, presenter Mel Jones of Australia said heads. The ICC Match Referee, Shandre Fritz, did not notice the error and awarded the toss to Pakistan despite the incorrect call. As a result, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India. (ANI)

