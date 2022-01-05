South African umpire Marais Erasmus was heard saying, "you guys are giving me bloody heart attack every over" to the Indian cricket team in between overs due to relentless appeals during the India vs South Africa 2nd Test day three at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. The video of the same is now viral. Umpire Marais Erasmus Wins Fans With his Cuteness During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022, Some Compare him to Social Media Star Hasbullah Aka 'Mini Khabib'.

Umpire Marais Erasmus to Indian players - you guys giving me a heartattack every over. 🤣🤯 #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/MN45DwRu03 — Subuhi S (@sportsgeek090) January 5, 2022

