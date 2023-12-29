The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Avesh Khan as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test match against South Africa. The second will be played from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown South Africa. Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30. But, the senior pacer was later ruled out from the two-match Test series as he was yet to recover from an ankle injury. India Fined for Slow Over-Rate, Docked Two WTC Points Following IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

India’s squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

