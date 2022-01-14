India and South Africa face off against each other on Day 4 of the 3rd and final Test of the series. The clash is being held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the penultimate day is scheduled to be played on January 14, 2022 (Friday). The match hangs in the balance as both teams aim to secure a win to seal the series. So we bring you the IND vs SA 3rd Test live score updates of Day 4 along with the commentary. Virat Kohli Allegedly Hits Back at Broadcaster After Dean Elgar Survives Using DRS, Indian Captain Walked Upto to Stump Mic to Show his ‘Dissatisfaction’.

South Africa will be pleased with their performances so far but will be disappointed after losing skipper Dean Elgar in the final delivery of Day 3. The Proteas need 111 more runs to win this encounter and will hope that they can reach that mark.

Meanwhile, India have managed to come back into the game on several occasions. Rishabh Pant's century on Day 3 helped the visitors to put a competitive score on the board and after dismissing the Proteas skipper at the end, Virat Kohli will hoping that his bowlers can make early breakthroughs and lead the team to another Test series win away from home.

Heading into the final two days of the match, the game is evenly poised and both teams will fancy themselves to get over the line and claim the series. The equation remains simple, South Africa require 111 runs and India need to pick up 8 wickets to win the match.