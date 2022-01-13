India captain Virat Kohli was seen showing his dissatisfaction into the stump mic after Dean Elgar survived an LBW appeal through review after umpire Erasmus had adjudged him out. 'Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time' said the Indian captain.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa.



KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people pic.twitter.com/1KMZscTAF4— shitposter (@shitpostest) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)