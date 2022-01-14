South Africa Win Series 2-1! A brilliant turnaround by Dean Elgar's men as after losing the first Test, they have won back-to-back games to register a sensational series win over India, who are yet to win a series in South Africa. The Proteas won the third and final game by seven wickets.
The post-linch session is underway and could well be the final one of the Test series. South Africa need 29 more runs to win the clash as the match has slipped away from India's grasp.
Lunch! South Africa will be pleased with their display as they have managed to score 70 runs in the session while losing just one wicket in the session. India will be hoping for some quick breakthroughs after the break.
Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have blunted the Indian bowling attack after they looked like on top following Keegan Petersen's wicket. Just 46 runs needed now.
Wicket! A sensational innings from Keegan Petersen comes to an end as he chops the ball onto his stumps, giving Shardul Thakur his first wicket. Keegan Petersen b Thakur 82(113).
South Africa have dominated the opening hour of the fourth day as they are inching towards a brilliant victory.
SA Need 91 Runs To Win! The South African duo have opted for a cautious approach at the start of Day 4 as the two look to fend off some early pressure from the Indian bowlers, who are in search of early breakthroughs.
Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have begun proceedings on Day 4 of the third Test from Cape Town. Both India and South Africa are looking for a win and will be aiming to move closer to that objective.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa from Cape Town. The Proteas are 101/2 and require 111 more runs to win while India are in need of 8 wickets as the teams look to claim the series.
India and South Africa face off against each other on Day 4 of the 3rd and final Test of the series. The clash is being held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the penultimate day is scheduled to be played on January 14, 2022 (Friday). The match hangs in the balance as both teams aim to secure a win to seal the series. So we bring you the IND vs SA 3rd Test live score updates of Day 4 along with the commentary.
South Africa will be pleased with their performances so far but will be disappointed after losing skipper Dean Elgar in the final delivery of Day 3. The Proteas need 111 more runs to win this encounter and will hope that they can reach that mark.
Meanwhile, India have managed to come back into the game on several occasions. Rishabh Pant's century on Day 3 helped the visitors to put a competitive score on the board and after dismissing the Proteas skipper at the end, Virat Kohli will hoping that his bowlers can make early breakthroughs and lead the team to another Test series win away from home.
Heading into the final two days of the match, the game is evenly poised and both teams will fancy themselves to get over the line and claim the series. The equation remains simple, South Africa require 111 runs and India need to pick up 8 wickets to win the match.