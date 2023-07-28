India proved to be a far superior side in the first ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown. The pacers set the tone with the ball and then the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc to bundle out the host for 114. Though Shai Hope & Co. offered some resistance on the bowling front and took five wickets, the target seemed to be too less to defend. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav Hail Virat Kohli for His Spectacular Catch in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

The action will now move towards the second ODI, which is slated to take place on Saturday, July 29 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. India would look to produce yet another dominant display and grab the series. Given West Indies have been struggling in the white-ball formats, the Men in Blue would fancy their chances to stand victorious in the upcoming clash.

West Indies, on the other hand, would need to their act together against a star-studded Indian side to say afloat in the three-match ODI series. The team management would want their batting unit to put up a complete performance in the clash on Saturday and give Rohit Sharma & Co. a stiff challenge.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in ODI Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 140 times in ODIs, with the former having an edge with 71 victories. West Indies have won 63 matches and four matches got abandoned and two were drawn.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav

Shai Hope

Gudakesh Motie

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Mini-Battles

The second ODI between India and West Indies will offer fans a chance to watch many mini-battles in-store. One of the fascinating battles could be Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravindra Jadeja. Hetmyer likes to take the attack to the spinners while Jadeja is simply outstanding in terms of consistency and accuracy. In the previous encounter, Jadeja outclassed the southpaw and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle this time around.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The match is slated to get underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Given DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series in India, the live telecast of the 2nd ODI would be available on DD Sports channel. Also, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the forthcoming match on the FanCode app and website. Moreover, JioCinema would also provide live streaming of the upcoming clash. Rohit Sharma Bats at Number Seven in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Fans React to Change in Batting Order

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Likely XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

